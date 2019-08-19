Discussion Between AITA and ITF Over Davis Cup Tie in Pakistan Pushed to Tuesday
India are to play Pakistan in the Davis Cup tie in September but AITA are looking to push the date or get a change of venue after tensions between the nations escalated recently.
India and Pakistan are slated to play in the Davis Cup (Photo Credit: News18)
New Delhi: The tele-conference between the Indian tennis federation and the international body ITF's security consultants on the upcoming Davis Cup tie between India and Pakistan was on Monday pushed to August 20.
India's non-playing Davis Cup captain Mahesh Bhupathi, who was to be part of the conference call, informed that the discussions have been postponed by a day.
"They have pushed it to tomorrow," Bhupathi said without elaborating.
The tie, scheduled to be held in Islamabad, has become a matter of speculation ever since Pakistan downgraded diplomatic ties with India citing the revocation status enjoyed by Jammu and Kashmir.
After rejecting India's security concerns twice, the International Tennis Federation had agreed to a tele-conference on the issue with representatives from the All India Tennis Association.
