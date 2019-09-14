Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Dismal Start by India's Greco-Roman Wrestlers at World Championships

World Wrestling Championships: All the four Greco-Roman wrestlers in action on Saturday lost their opening round.

PTI

Updated:September 14, 2019, 2:43 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dismal Start by India's Greco-Roman Wrestlers at World Championships
Representative image. (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Loading...

Nur-Sultan (Kazakhstan): In a dismal start for India, none of the four Greco-Roman wrestlers in action could win a round on the opening day of the World Championships, here.

Competing in non-Olympic categories, Asian Championship silver medallist Harpreet Singh (82kg), Sagar (63kg), and Manjeet (55kg) could not even score a single point in their respective bouts.

Only Yogesh (72kg) resisted his American rival Raymond Anthony Bunker III before suffering a narrow 5-6 defeat.

If the winners against the Indians reach the title-clash, they will get repechage rounds to be in contention for bronze medals.

In his pre-quarterfinal, Yogesh, who had finished fourth at the Asian Championship, lost a point due to passivity and two more to trail 0-3.

Towards the end of the first period, the American pushed Yogesh out to make it a healthy 4-0 in his favour.

Just before the end of first minute in the second period, Yogesh earned a point and added four more with back-to-back gut-wrenches to lead 5-4.

However, he lost the lead on counter-attack by Bunker, who made it 5-5 before settling the bout by pushing the Indian out.

In 82kg, Harpreet Singh was expected to put up at least a good fight but he was outplayed by Petr Novak from Czech Republic.

Harpreet just pushed the shoulders and arms of his opponent to hand a passivity point to the Czech.

In the second period, Novak extended his lead with a two-point throw and successfully employed a Take-down to make it 5-0.

Time was running out fast but Harpreet could not do much and conceded two more points to lose the bout by a comprehensive margin.

In the toughest possible draw, Manjeet was pitted against reigning world champion Eldaniz Azizli from Azerbaijan in the pre-quarterfinals.

Manjeet gave his all but that was not enough as he lost by Technical Superiority.

In the 63kg, Sagar could stay on the mat only for about two minutes, losing his Qualification round by Technical Superiority to local wrestler Almat Kebispayev.

The Indian lost a point for passivity and then suffered two consecutive four-points throws to be ousted from the Championships.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram