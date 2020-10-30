News18 Logo

Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna Knocked Out of Astana Open

Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna (Photo Credit: PTI)

Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's campaign came to and end with defeats with their respective partners at at the Astana Open.

Divij Sharan and Rohan Bopanna's campaign at the Astana Open ended on Thursday with defeats in the quarter-finals and Round of 16 respectively at the National Tennis Centre here.

Sharan and his British partner Luke Bambridge lost 3-6, 5-7 to Australian Open runners-up Max Purcell and Luke Saville. Sharan and Bambridge had a set point in the second set leading 5-4, but could not utilise it. They gained 45 ATP points and $3230 for their quarterfinal effort.

In a hard fought first round doubles match, Rohan Bopanna and his Danish Partner Frederick Nielsen went down to Marcelo Arevalo of Uruguay and Tomislav Brkic of Bosnia-Herzegovina. Arevalo and Brkic won 6-7(5), 7-6(3), 10-5. Bopanna and his partner made $2650 and no points.

Qualifier Emil Ruusuvuori of Finland made it to his first quarterfinal after knocking out Australian eighth seed Jordan Thompson 6-2, 3-6, 6-4. Adrian Mannarino of France and Mackenzie McDonald of USA also made it to the last eight of the singles segment.

SINGLES:

[Q] Emil Ruusuvuori (FIN) d [8] Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-2, 3-6, 6-4

[3] Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d [Q] Yuichi Sugita (JPN) 6-1,6-1

[PR] Mackenzie McDonald (USA) d [WC] Andreas Seppi (ITA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

DOUBLES (ROUND 1):

Jonathan Erlich (ISR) / Andrei Vasilevski (BLR) d [WC] Mohamed Safwat (EGY) / Denis Yevseyev (KAZ) 6-3, 6-3

Marcelo Arevalo (ESA) / Tomislav. Brkic (BIH) d Rohan Bopanna (IND) / Frederick. Nielsen (DEN) 6-7(5),7-6(3),10-5

[4] Ben McLachlan (JPN) / Franko Skugor (CRO) d Matwe Middelkoop (NED) / Hugo Nys (MON) 7-6(4), 6-7(8), 12-10

DOUBLES QUARTERFINALS

[2] Max Purcell (AUS) / Luke Saville (AUS) d Luke Bambridge (GBR) / Divij Sharan (IND) 6-3, 7-5


