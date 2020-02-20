Divij Sharan-Artem Sitak Advance to Quarter-finals of Delray Beach Open

Florida: India's number two doubles player and 2018 Asian games Gold Medallist Divij Sharan along with his Kiwi partner Artem Sitak today defeated the Swede French pair of Andre Goransson and Ugo Humbert 5-7, 6-4, 10-7 to seal their quarter-final slot in the Delray Beach Open.

Divij & Artem are now set to meet top seeded doubles pair Mike Bryan & Bob Bryan tomorrow.

The Indo Kiwi pair lost a close first set 5-7, but came back stronger in the second set 6-4 winning 75% of their first serve points.

In the super tie breaker Sharan-Sitak closed out the match with a 10-7 win.

Speaking after the game, Divij said "It was indeed a tough match. We came back really well in the second set. Looking forward to the quarter finals tomorrow."

Top seeds Mike Bryan and Bob Bryan sealed their quarterfinal slots defeating the Australian duo of Nick Kyrgios and Jordan Thompson.

