Tokyo Olympics: Know Your Olympian - Divyansh Singh Panwar, Shooting

Divyansh Singh Panwar was 12 years old when he started his shooting practice with elder sister Anjali’s equipment in Jaipur. At the time, he was training at the Jangpura shooting range under Kuldeep Sharma.

In 2017, he shifted base to Delhi. His father, Ashok Panwar believed he was addicted to PUBG and so, sent him to train under Deepak Kumar Dubey at the Karni Singh shooting range. Divyansh got a new pair of shoes and a rifle to train with.

As a kid, Divyansh would shoot at targets drawn on walls by his father, with a plastic gun.

In 2018, at the ISSF Junior World Cup in Suhl, the trio of Divyansh, Hriday Hazarika and Shahu Mane bagged gold in junior men’s team 10m rifle event by scoring 1875.3, a world junior record.

Then Divyansh and Elavenil Valarivan, in the junior mixed team event, broke the world junior record and secured another gold by scoring 498.6.

In 2018, at the ISSF World Shooting Championships, he won bronze with partner Shreya Agarwal in the 10m air rifle junior mixed team event. At the ISSF World Cup in Beijing in 2019, he partnered with Anjum Moudgil and won a gold in the mixed team event. They bagged another gold medal at the Munich World Cup, that year itself. The prodigious talent won another gold at the 2019 ISSF World Cup in Putian with Croatian partner Snjezana Pejcic. In 2019, he bagged the coveted Golden Target Award, an award given to the best shooters of the season.

Age – 18

Sports/Discipline – Shooting

Working Ranking – 2

Major Achievements

World Championships

Bronze – Junior Team, 2018 Changwon

Asian Championships

• Silver – Junior Team, 2018 Kuwait city

• Bronze – Junior Team, 2019 Taoyuan

Tokyo Olympics Qualification

Divyansh will be representing India in the 10m air rifle men’s and 10m air rifle mixed team event at the Tokyo Olympics. In April 2019, the shooter secured an Olympic quota spot by winning a silver medal in the ISSF World cup in Beijing. Divyansh would be teaming up with Elavenil Valarivan in the 10m air rifle mixed team event at the upcoming Olympics.

Recent Performances

Divyansh secured India’s fourth quota place at the 2020 Summer Olympics with the performance. Paired with Anjum Moudgil at the 2019 World Cup, in the mixed team event, he won bronze in Rio de Janeiro.

