News18»Other Sports
2-MIN READ

Diwali 2020: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Saina Nehwal Lead Wishes on 'Festival of Lights'

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)



Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Saina Nehwal, Sushil Kumar, PT Usha, among others, took to social media to wish Indians on Diwali.

As India celebrates the festival of light on the occasion of Diwali, the sportsperson across the the country took to social media and wished their fans.

Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "The victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and the symbol of wisdom over ignorance".

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal wished her fans on Twitter:

Sania Mirza, Sakshi Malik and Rani Rampal, among others, also wished Indians.

PT Usha wished everyone 'good health, happiness, prosperity and success'.

"Wishing everyone a blissful, happy and safe Diwali! May you be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and success. May the good times return again and lead to peace and unity in the world. Happy Diwali," she tweted.

Wrestler Sushil Kumar asked to 'celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others'.

Ritu Phogat and Mahesh Bhupathi also wished their fans.


