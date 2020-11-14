Diwali 2020: Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Saina Nehwal Lead Wishes on 'Festival of Lights'
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju (Photo Credit: Twitter)
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju, Saina Nehwal, Sushil Kumar, PT Usha, among others, took to social media to wish Indians on Diwali.
- News18 Sports
- Last Updated: November 14, 2020, 15:38 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
As India celebrates the festival of light on the occasion of Diwali, the sportsperson across the the country took to social media and wished their fans.
Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju tweeted: "The victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and the symbol of wisdom over ignorance".
"अंधेरे पर प्रकाश की जीत, बुराई पर अच्छाई, और अज्ञान पर ज्ञान का प्रतीक" pic.twitter.com/xlFzC5R75F— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) November 13, 2020
Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal wished her fans on Twitter:
Happy Diwali .... #HappyDiwali ... @NHarvir ... pic.twitter.com/OKx7NeIQYg— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 14, 2020
Happy Diwali #HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/QyBO6dF1kv— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) November 14, 2020
Sania Mirza, Sakshi Malik and Rani Rampal, among others, also wished Indians.
Happy Diwali to everyone.. wishing for lots of love ,light and laughter ahead .. ❤️— Sania Mirza (@MirzaSania) November 14, 2020
May the festival of joy become more beautiful for you and family. All your new ventures get success and progress. Happy Diwali! pic.twitter.com/OCX4AnRwCM— Sakshi Malik (@SakshiMalik) November 14, 2020
Wishing a very Happy Diwali to all #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/NlFBIXvhyi— Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) November 14, 2020
Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed #Diwali.#Diwali2020 pic.twitter.com/6zX2PZh4vW— Shiva Keshavan, OLY (@100thofasec) November 14, 2020
Wishing everyone a very happy diwali! ✨✨ #Diwali2020 #FestivalofLights pic.twitter.com/5p7oXJcKIU— Dipa Karmakar (@DipaKarmakar) November 14, 2020
On this auspicious occasion of #Diwali , wishing everyone a very #HappyDiwali @IndianFootball @praful_patel#IndianFootballForwardTogether #IndianFootball #HappyDeepavali #Deepavali pic.twitter.com/xWvsxJtiDA— Igor Štimac (@stimac_igor) November 14, 2020
PT Usha wished everyone 'good health, happiness, prosperity and success'.
"Wishing everyone a blissful, happy and safe Diwali! May you be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and success. May the good times return again and lead to peace and unity in the world. Happy Diwali," she tweted.
Wishing everyone a blissful, happy and safe Diwali! May you be blessed with good health, happiness, prosperity and success. May the good times return again and lead to peace and unity in the world. Happy Diwali #HappyDeepavali pic.twitter.com/i3UnaGdEaX— P.T. USHA (@PTUshaOfficial) November 14, 2020
Wrestler Sushil Kumar asked to 'celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others'.
Let’s celebrate the festival in the true sense by spreading joy and light up the world of others. Have a happy, safe, and blessed Diwali!! #happydiwali #happychildrensday pic.twitter.com/x3dTmz9P7u— Sushil Kumar (@WrestlerSushil) November 14, 2020
Wishing all my friends a very #HappyDeepavaliThis dipaawali, May you and family Be Blessed with Good Health,Prosperity and Happiness. Happy and Safe Diwali ❤️❤️❤️— Ritu phogat (@PhogatRitu) November 14, 2020
View this post on Instagram
Ritu Phogat and Mahesh Bhupathi also wished their fans.