DJ Funderburk opts to return to NC State for final season

RALEIGH, N.C. North Carolina State’s DJ Funderburk plans to return to the Wolfpack for his senior season after considering whether to leave school for a professional career.
The school announced Funderburk’s decision Friday.
I think we have all the pieces to have a great season and I’m excited to help lead the team back to the NCAA Tournament, Funderburk said.
The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds as a redshirt junior last year. He also averaged a team-best 13.4 points against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, and shot nearly 61% from the field last season.
