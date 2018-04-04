English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
News18 » Other Sports
1-min read
Djokovic Ends Partnership With Coach Stepanek After Agassi Split
Novak Djokovic has parted company with coach Radek Stepanek days after the departure of head coach Andre Agassi from his team, the former world number one announced on Wednesday.
Novak Djokovic. (AFP Image)
Novak Djokovic has parted company with coach Radek Stepanek days after the departure of head coach Andre Agassi from his team, the former world number one announced on Wednesday.
"After Miami Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation," said a statement on Djokovic's website (http://www.novakdjokovic.com).
"The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period."
The 12-times grand slam winner ended his collaboration with Agassi last week after struggling to rediscover his form following a long elbow injury layoff.
Former professional Stepanek had joined Djokovic's team on a part-time basis after eight-times major winner Agassi came on board ahead of last year's French Open.
The Serb's form has faltered since winning his maiden French Open title in 2016 to complete a career grand slam.
Following defeat at Roland Garros last year, the 30-year-old retired against Czech Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and was sidelined for six months with an elbow injury.
After crashing out of the last-16 at the Australian Open in January, he had surgery on his elbow but has so far failed to get back to his best.
Djokovic is set to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters from April 14-22 after a short holiday.
Also Watch
"After Miami Novak Djokovic and his tennis coach Radek Stepanek decided to end their cooperation," said a statement on Djokovic's website (http://www.novakdjokovic.com).
"The private relationship with Stepanek was and will remain great and Novak has enjoyed working with him and learning from him. He remains grateful and appreciative of all the support he has received from Radek during the last period."
The 12-times grand slam winner ended his collaboration with Agassi last week after struggling to rediscover his form following a long elbow injury layoff.
Former professional Stepanek had joined Djokovic's team on a part-time basis after eight-times major winner Agassi came on board ahead of last year's French Open.
The Serb's form has faltered since winning his maiden French Open title in 2016 to complete a career grand slam.
Following defeat at Roland Garros last year, the 30-year-old retired against Czech Tomas Berdych in the Wimbledon quarter-finals and was sidelined for six months with an elbow injury.
After crashing out of the last-16 at the Australian Open in January, he had surgery on his elbow but has so far failed to get back to his best.
Djokovic is set to return to action at the Monte Carlo Masters from April 14-22 after a short holiday.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Pratik Sagar
-
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
-
Monday 02 April , 2018
Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
-
Tuesday 03 April , 2018
Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Terminator Says 'I'm Back' : Arnold Schwarzenegger Wakes Up From Heart Surgery in Style
Monday 02 April , 2018 Bharat Bandh Explainer: Why Dalits Took To The Streets in Protest
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 CWG 2018 : Hearing on Cards After Syringes Appear in Games Village
Monday 02 April , 2018 Video: Bharat Bandh observed across India
Tuesday 03 April , 2018 Watch | Student Writes in Answer Sheet: Love Didn't Let Me Study
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- KRK Claims He Has Stage III Stomach Cancer; Expresses His Last Wish To Work With Big B
- Shah Rukh Khan's Wax Figure Unveiled At Madame Tussauds Delhi; See Pics
- Jeep Compass 4x4 Available with Attractive Offer in India, Save upto Rs 1.47 Lakh
- IPL 2018: Chahal Feels Washington Sundar's Presence a Boost for Kohli
- Champions League: Ronaldo's Outrageous Bicycle Kick Caps Emphatic Real Win