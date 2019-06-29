Wimbledon 2019: Five Men to Watch Out For in Singles

Wimbledon 2019 is all set to begin on July 1, with the 133rd edition of the Grand Slam tournament being played at The All England Lawn Tennis Ground. The tennis tournament, which will conclude on July 14, has a number of tennis lovers eyeing and cheering for their favourite players in the game. While a number of interesting names have made it to the draw of Wimbledon 2019, the tournament is going to have a tough competition of previous winners.

Among the players who have been set to play Round 1 of Wimbledon 2019, here are five key players who will definitely turn out to be an interesting watch:

1. Novak Djokovic: Ranked world No. 1 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals, top seed and defending champion Novak Djokovic will kick off his Wimbledon run against Philipp Kohlschreiber. Termed as the 'most complete player ever' by tennis coach Nick Bollettieri, Novak has yet to prove himself with his overhead shot, aggressive baseline style of playing and a weaker second serve in terms of speed and accuracy.

2. Roger Federer: Eight-time champion Roger Federer is the second seed, despite being ranked No 3 by ATP. The Swiss player will start his bid for record-extending 21st Grand Slam title against Lloyd Harris of South Africa.

3. Rafael Nadal: Currently ranked No. 2 in men's singles tennis by the Association of Tennis Professionals, Rafael Nadal is one of the key players to watch out for. With 18 Grand Slam singles titles, Nadal has won a total of twelve French Open titles, three US Open titles, two Wimbledon titles and one Australian Open title in the past. While the player is already disappointed for being seeded at number 3, below Roger Federer, it will be interesting to see the player take on tough competitions with his aggressive game in a grass court.

4. Kevin Anderson: Ranked world No 8 in men's singles by ATP, Kevin Anderson is seeded number 4 at Wimbledon 2019. The player, who is known to have good stamina for long matches, is known for playing the second longest tennis match that went on for more than 6 hours. Last year's runner-up at Wimbledon, Anderson has struggled with an elbow injury for much of 2019.

5. Dominic Thiem: Seeded at number 5, and currently enjoying career-high ranking of World No 4, Thiem will be up against Sam Querrey in Round 1. It will be interesting to see him improving his game despite struggling to change the pattern and direction of a rally and having an inability to dial down his power.