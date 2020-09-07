SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Djokovic Out Of US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Djokovic Out Of US Open After Hitting Line Judge With Ball

Topseeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourthround match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday.

NEW YORK: Top-seeded Novak Djokovic was defaulted from his fourth-round match at the U.S. Open after he accidentally hit a line judge with a tennis ball Sunday.

It was a stunning end to Djokovics bid for an 18th Grand Slam title and his 26-0 start to this season.

Djokovic had just lost a game to his opponent, Pablo Carreno Busta, to fall behind 6-5 in the first set.

As he walked to the sideline for the changeover, Djokovic smacked a ball behind him. The ball hit a female line judge, who dropped to her knees at the back of the court.

After a discussion of several minutes with officials on court, Djokovic walked over to shake hands with Carreno Busta, and the default was announced.

___

More AP tennis: https://apnews.com/apf-Tennis and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 7, 2020, 1:54 AM IST
Next Story
Loading