English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Djokovic Puts His Foot on The Gasquet to Reach U.S. Open Last 16
Novak Djokovic enjoyed his first routine victory at this year's U.S. Open at the third attempt on Saturday as the two-time champion eased into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over flamboyant Frenchman Richard Gasquet.
Image: Reuters
Loading...
New York: Novak Djokovic enjoyed his first routine victory at this year's U.S. Open at the third attempt on Saturday as the two-time champion eased into the fourth round with a 6-2 6-3 6-3 win over flamboyant Frenchman Richard Gasquet.
The sixth-seeded Serb needed four sets to despatch his first two opponents, struggling especially in the opening round against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in searing daytime temperatures at the start of the week.
However, the Wimbledon champion started brightly under the floodlights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against the 26th seed and never looked back, sealing a comfortable triumph in two hours and 11 minutes.
He won 75 percent of his first serves, struck 32 winners and saved each of the five break points he faced as the 32-year-old Gasquet's game collapsed under the weight of his 47 unforced errors.
The win marked the 13th time Djokovic had beaten Gasquet in 14 meetings, with the Serb winning his last 11 matches against the Frenchman.
"It was a great match from the beginning to the end... It was a real night session match at the U.S. Open," Djokovic said in a courtside interview.
Victory keeps the 13-times Grand Slam champion on track for a potential quarter-final showdown against second seed Roger Federer, who saw off Nick Kyrgios in straight sets earlier in the day.
Next up for the Serb, however, is a last-16 clash with unseeded Portuguese Joao Sousa.
"He's a fighter, he's a grinder," Djokovic said. "He will not hand you the victory, you've got to earn it... I'm really glad I didn't spend too much time on the court tonight. I'm going to get some rest and move on to the next one."
The sixth-seeded Serb needed four sets to despatch his first two opponents, struggling especially in the opening round against Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in searing daytime temperatures at the start of the week.
However, the Wimbledon champion started brightly under the floodlights at Arthur Ashe Stadium against the 26th seed and never looked back, sealing a comfortable triumph in two hours and 11 minutes.
He won 75 percent of his first serves, struck 32 winners and saved each of the five break points he faced as the 32-year-old Gasquet's game collapsed under the weight of his 47 unforced errors.
The win marked the 13th time Djokovic had beaten Gasquet in 14 meetings, with the Serb winning his last 11 matches against the Frenchman.
"It was a great match from the beginning to the end... It was a real night session match at the U.S. Open," Djokovic said in a courtside interview.
Victory keeps the 13-times Grand Slam champion on track for a potential quarter-final showdown against second seed Roger Federer, who saw off Nick Kyrgios in straight sets earlier in the day.
Next up for the Serb, however, is a last-16 clash with unseeded Portuguese Joao Sousa.
"He's a fighter, he's a grinder," Djokovic said. "He will not hand you the victory, you've got to earn it... I'm really glad I didn't spend too much time on the court tonight. I'm going to get some rest and move on to the next one."
| Edited by: Suyash Upadhyaya
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
-
Thursday 23 August , 2018
Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
-
Monday 20 August , 2018
Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
-
Tuesday 21 August , 2018
Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Watch: Asiad Gold Medal Winner Vinesh Phogat Gets Engaged at Airport
Thursday 23 August , 2018 Asian Games 2018: Rahi Sarnobat Becomes India's First Woman Shooter to Win Gold
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Watch: Vinesh Phogat Wins Gold in Wrestling
Monday 20 August , 2018 Bajrang Punia Wins Gold at Asian Games 2018
Tuesday 21 August , 2018 Playing County Cricket Helped Me Deal With Conditions, Says Pujara
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- When Shah Rukh, Ranbir Danced in Drag with Madhuri; Watch Gurinder Chadha's Throwback Video
- Navya Turns Muse for Mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda as She Launches Debut Fashion Line
- Neha Dhupia Raises Temperatures as She Flaunts Baby Bump in a Stunning Gaurav Gupta Gown
- Apple’s Self-Driving Car Gets Rear-Ended in Silicon Valley in First-Ever Crash
- Searching Movie Review: Aneesh Chaganty Directorial is Like Taken Without Guns, But Better
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...