DNDK vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group B Match, Dundalk vs Arsenal - Playing XI, Football

In their next UEFA Europa League Group B game Dundalk will play hosts to English side Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, December 10.

The hosts are without a point in the competition, they are winless in seven matches against English teams – one draw and six defeats. Dundalk have no scope of advancing in the League as they have already been eliminated.

On the contrary, Arsenal have a splendid record in the Europa League this season with five wins from five games so far. Arsenal will be looking to win their six consecutive major UEFA European games and the Gunners have been undefeated in eight away major UEFA European games – six wins and two draws.

The upcoming fixture will be the second European clash between Dundalk and Arsenal this season, with the Gunners winning 3-0 in the first game.

UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update

Patrick Hoban, who is out with an injury, will not feature against Arsenal. Whereas, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey will miss the fixture due to injuries for Arsenal.

DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 Team for Dundalk vs Arsenal

DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pepe

DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Goalkeeper: Gary Rogers

DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Defenders: Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares, Brian Gartland, Sead Kolasinac

DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Midfielders: Jordan Flores, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny

DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Strikers: Nathan Oduwa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe

UEFA Europa League DNDK vs ARS, Dundalk possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Gary Rogers; Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon; Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields, Jordan Flores; Cameron Dummigan, David McMillan, Nathan Oduwa

UEFA Europa League DNDK vs ARS, Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Dundalk: Runar Alex Runarsson; Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe; Reiss Nelson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe