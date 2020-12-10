DNDK vs ARS Dream11 Team Prediction UEFA Europa League Group B Match, Dundalk vs Arsenal - Playing XI, Football
Europa League: Dundalk vs Arsenal
Dundalk vs Arsenal Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Dundalk vs Arsenal Dream11 Best Picks / Dundalk vs Arsenal Dream11 Captain / Dundalk vs Arsenal Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online football Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Last Updated: December 10, 2020, 13:08 IST
- FOLLOW US ON:
In their next UEFA Europa League Group B game Dundalk will play hosts to English side Arsenal at the Aviva Stadium on Thursday, December 10.
The hosts are without a point in the competition, they are winless in seven matches against English teams – one draw and six defeats. Dundalk have no scope of advancing in the League as they have already been eliminated.
On the contrary, Arsenal have a splendid record in the Europa League this season with five wins from five games so far. Arsenal will be looking to win their six consecutive major UEFA European games and the Gunners have been undefeated in eight away major UEFA European games – six wins and two draws.
The upcoming fixture will be the second European clash between Dundalk and Arsenal this season, with the Gunners winning 3-0 in the first game.
UEFA Europa League 2020-21 Dundalk vs Arsenal: Team News, Injury Update
Patrick Hoban, who is out with an injury, will not feature against Arsenal. Whereas, Gabriel Martinelli and Thomas Partey will miss the fixture due to injuries for Arsenal.
DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 Team for Dundalk vs Arsenal
DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Captain: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Vice-Captain: Nicolas Pepe
DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Goalkeeper: Gary Rogers
DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Defenders: Shkodran Mustafi, Cedric Soares, Brian Gartland, Sead Kolasinac
DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Midfielders: Jordan Flores, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny
DNDK vs ARS UEFA Europa League, Dream11 prediction for Dundalk vs Arsenal Strikers: Nathan Oduwa, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe
UEFA Europa League DNDK vs ARS, Dundalk possible starting line-up vs Arsenal: Gary Rogers; Brian Gartland, Andy Boyle, Sean Hoare, Sean Gannon; Greg Sloggett, Chris Shields, Jordan Flores; Cameron Dummigan, David McMillan, Nathan Oduwa
UEFA Europa League DNDK vs ARS, Arsenal possible starting line-up vs Dundalk: Runar Alex Runarsson; Cedric Soares, Shkodran Mustafi, Pablo Mari, Sead Kolasinac; Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Mohamed Elneny, Emile Smith Rowe; Reiss Nelson, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe