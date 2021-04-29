'Do it for India': FC Goa Head Coach Juan Ferrando Writes 'See You Soon' Letter

FC Goa head coach Juan Ferrando wrote a ‘See You Soon’ letter on his Instagram as he communicated with the club’s fans and his players after departing from India ahead of their last AFC Champions League match against Al Wahda on Thursday. Ferrando and FC Goa’s foreign staff and players left India due to the ongoing coronavirus crisis, which is forcing other countries to put travel restrictions on the country. Due to the fear of them getting stuck in India, they were advised to head back to their countries immediately.

FC Goa play Al Wahda in their final AFC Champions League match as they stand third in the Group E points table with three points from five games. FC Goa have so far drawn three games and have lost their two matches against Iranian giants Persepolis. On Thursday, FC Goa will play with a purely Indian line-up and will hope to put some smile on a billion faces amid these grim times.

Ferrando took to social media to said that he would be “proudly cheering" his team on Thursday and requested the fans to support the team “till last minute". He asked everyone to join forced and fight coronavirus.

“Yesterday while the pre-match press conference, I was told that FC Goa foreign players and technical staff must leave the country without delay as due to the current situation many countries were cancelling flights from India. Covid has forced us to leave what has been our home for 8 months, but we are all taking with us and in our memories many good moments from this season, still a match left. Tonight, I will be proudly cheering and watching the game online. FC Goa Indian players and technical staff will be defending our club and Indian football, and sure doing their best. As a humble request, support them till last minute, trust in them and their daily hard work.

“This is not the end but the beggining of a new chapter we will walk together. Let’s all fight Covid joining forces. STAY HOME, STAY SAFE. Do it for you and for your beloved. DO IT FOR INDIA!" Ferrando wrote on Instagram.

Ferrando shared the screenshot of the post on his Twitter account as well and further wrote, “Good luck to our @FCGoaOfficial guys and technical staff ahead of tonight’s match. Be sure we are proud of you all and no one is going to assess your performance based on a single game when you have already shown so much during an entire season. Make it count!"

FC Goa’s president and owner Akshay Tandon thanked all of them for their “sacrifice and service to the club".

“These players and staff have been in a bubble for 7 months. We are grateful beyond words for their sacrifice and their service to the club. Things are very bad in India and getting worse. Travel restrictions are being introduced everyday and keeping them here each day is a risk.

“They could have gotten stuck here for more time. Flights are overbooked and getting cancelled cause of newer travel curbs from India. Time to get behind our boys for the last match. I am sure they will give it their 100 per cent," he said on Twitter.

