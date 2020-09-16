Do You Remeber Me? Fran Gonzalez Lashes Out at Mohun Bagan over Contract Situation

Fran Gonzalez took to social media on Wednesday to lash out at Mohun Bagan officials alleging that he has not been called for practice or made any communication about his contract situation.

Gonzalez said that he has a year remaining in his contract with Mohun Bagan but the club has not even responded to inquiries by his lawyer.

He even asked Mohun Bagan and the fans of the Green and Maroon brigade if they remember him.

"Hello my dear mariners! I hope this message finds you well! As you already know i have another season contract but unfortunately I still haven’t received any news from the club about the beginning of the training. They are not even replying my lawyer’s messages. Sad to see how hey already forgot who I am and what I did for them last season... what about you? Do you still remember me? Hope to see you soon!" Gonzalez wrote on social media.

Hello my dear mariners! I hope this message finds you well! As you already know i have another season contract but unfortunately i still haven’t received any news from the club about the beginning of the trainings. They are not even replying my lawyer’s messages...@Mohun_Bagan pic.twitter.com/OHT86uJahy — Fran Glez. / ফ্রান গঞ্জালেজ (@FranGlez18) September 16, 2020

Gonzalez also posted photos of his tattoos of the 2019-20 I-League title he won with Mohun Bagan last season and 'Anandor Shohor' (City of Joy).

It has been learned that ATK Mohun Bagan will be releasing an official statement in the reagrd soon.

The 31-year-old Gonzalez was instrumental in Mohun Bagan lifting the I-League trophy last season, as he was the joint top scorer with 10 goals.

A lot of Mohun Bagan players have either joined ATK Mohun Bagan and will play in the Indian Super League this season, while many others have been let go and have joined other teams.