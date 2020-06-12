DOB vs HAE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Doosan Bears vs Hanwha Eagles - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

DOB vs HAE Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020 | Hanwha Eagles( HAE) will have an uphill task when they will roll out the carpet for in-form Doosan Bears (DOB) on June 12, Friday. The Korean Baseball League 2020 Doosan Bears vs Hanwha Eagles fixture will kick-off at 3 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). Doosan Bears are 2nd in league standing with 20 wins in their kitty. In yesterday’s match, Doosan Bears lost to league leaders NC. The full time score was 7-5. On the other hand, Hanwha Eagles will look to put an end to their winless streak in their upcoming outing. In the last match,Hanwha were handed a 5-0 defeat by Lotte. The Korean Baseball League 2020 Doosan Bears vs Hanwha Eagles will be played at the Daejeon Hanbat Baseball Stadium.

A total of 10 teams have participated in Korean Baseball League 2020. The teams are Kiwoom Heroes, NC Dinos, Lotte Giants, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, Hanwha Eagles, Hanwha Eagles, Doosan Bears and KTWiz.

KBO League 2020 DOB vs HAE Dream11 Captain: Jose Miguel-Fernandez

KBO League 2020 DOB vs HAE Dream11 Vice-captain: Oh Jae-il

KBO League 2020 DOB vs HAE Dream11 Outfielders: Jung Soo-Bin, Kim Jae-Hwan

KBO League 2020 DOB vs HAE Dream11 Infielders: Jose Miguel-Fernandez, Oh Jae-il, C. Joo-hwan

KBO League 2020 DOB vs HAE Dream11 Pitcher: D Gagnon

KBO League 2020 DOB vs HAE Dream11 Catcher: P Se hyuk

Korean Baseball League 2020 Doosan Bears probable Playing IX vs Hanwha Eagles Heroes: Jose Miguel-Fernandez, Oh Jae-il, Park Se-Hyuk, Ryu Ji Hyeok, Jung Soo-Bin, Kim Jae-Hwan, Park Kun-Woo, Heo Kyoung Min, C. Joo-hwan

Korean Baseball League 2020 Hanwha Eagles probable Playing IX vs Doosan Bears: Oh Sun-Jin, Lee Sung-Yeo, Kim Jin Young, Lee Yong Kyu, Jared Hoying, Jung Jin-Ho, Kim Tae-Kyun, Song Kwan-Min, Jung Eun-Won