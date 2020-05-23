DOB vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Doosan Bears vs Samsung Lions - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

The upcoming fixture of the ongoing Korean Baseball League 2020 will see Doosan Bears (DOB) lock horns with Samsung Lions (SAL) on Saturday, May 23. The Korean Baseball League 2020 (KBO) Doosan Bears vs Samsung Lions match will kick off at 1 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). So far, Doosan Bears have won nine games and they are currently 3rd on the points table. Whereas, Samsung Lions have only recorded five wins in the tournament. They are second-last on the points table. A total of 10 teams have participated in the tournament. The teams are Doosan Bears, NC Dinos, Samsung Lions, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers and KT Wiz.

Korean Baseball League 2020 DOB vs SAL Dream11 Predictions

KBO League 2020 Dream11 Prediction DOB vs SAL Outfielders: P. Chan-do, K. Dong-yeop, J. Soo-bin

KBO League 2020 Dream11 Prediction DOB vs SAL Infielders: L. Hak-ju, K. Jae-hyun, J. Fernandez, K. Jae-ho

KBO League 2020 Dream11 Prediction DOB vs SAL Pitcher: R. Alcantara

KBO League 2020 Dream11 Prediction DOB vs SAL Catcher: P. Se-hyuk

Korean Baseball League 2020 Doosan Bears vs probable Playing IX vs Samsung Lions: Park Kun-Woo, Jung Soo-Bin, Fernandez, Kim Jae-Hwan, Choi Joo-Hwan, Park Se-Hyuk, Oh Jae-Won, L Young-ha, Ryu Ji Hyeok

Korean Baseball League 2020 Samsung Lions probable Playing IX vs Doosan Bears: Kim Heon-gon, Kim Dong-yeop, Park Chan-do, Choi Seon-ho, Lee Sung-gyu, Kim Sang-su, Kim Jae-hyun, Hong Jung-woo, Kang Min-ho