SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#BoardResults#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 »
1-MIN READ

DOB vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Doosan Bears vs Samsung Lions - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

DOB vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Doosan Bears vs Samsung Lions - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

DOB vs SAL Dream11 Team Prediction Korean Baseball League 2020, Doosan Bears vs Samsung Lions - Playing IX, Baseball Fantasy Tips

The upcoming fixture of the ongoing Korean Baseball League 2020 will see Doosan Bears (DOB) lock horns with Samsung Lions (SAL) on Saturday, May 23.

Share this:

The upcoming fixture of the ongoing  Korean Baseball League 2020 will see Doosan Bears (DOB) lock horns with  Samsung Lions (SAL) on Saturday, May 23. The Korean Baseball League 2020 (KBO) Doosan Bears vs Samsung Lions match will kick off at 1 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).  So far, Doosan Bears have won nine games and they are currently 3rd on the points table. Whereas, Samsung Lions have only recorded five wins in the tournament. They are second-last on the points table. A total of 10 teams have participated in the tournament. The teams are Doosan Bears,  NC Dinos, Samsung Lions, Lotte Giants, Kiwoom Heroes, LG Twins, SK Wyverns, Hanwha Eagles, KIA Tigers and KT Wiz.

Korean Baseball League 2020 DOB vs SAL Dream11 Predictions

KBO League 2020 Dream11 Prediction DOB vs SAL Outfielders: P. Chan-do, K. Dong-yeop, J. Soo-bin

KBO League 2020  Dream11 Prediction  DOB vs SAL Infielders: L. Hak-ju, K. Jae-hyun, J. Fernandez, K. Jae-ho

KBO League 2020  Dream11 Prediction  DOB vs SAL Pitcher: R. Alcantara

KBO League 2020  Dream11 Prediction  DOB vs SAL Catcher: P. Se-hyuk

Korean Baseball League 2020 Doosan Bears vs probable Playing IX vs Samsung Lions:  Park Kun-Woo, Jung Soo-Bin, Fernandez, Kim Jae-Hwan, Choi Joo-Hwan, Park Se-Hyuk, Oh Jae-Won, L Young-ha, Ryu Ji Hyeok

Korean Baseball League 2020  Samsung Lions probable Playing IX vs Doosan Bears: Kim Heon-gon, Kim Dong-yeop, Park Chan-do, Choi Seon-ho, Lee Sung-gyu, Kim Sang-su, Kim Jae-hyun, Hong Jung-woo, Kang Min-ho

 

 


Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

Share this:
Next Story
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading