Documentary on Liverpool's 2019-20 Premier League Title-winning Season 'The End of the Storm' Released

It was the season that captured the hearts and minds of Liverpool fans across the globe, a season met with challenges that had never been faced before but ended in glory with captain Jordan Henderson holding the greatest prize in English football aloft.

Available via Discovery's new streaming service, discovery+, THE END OF THE STORM charts the journey of Liverpool Football Club as it attempted to end a league title drought lasting over 30 years.

Delving deep into the heart of one of the most globally recognised sports clubs on the planet, the 90-minute documentary tells the inside story of Liverpool's title-winning 2019-20 Premier League season.

Through the eyes of iconic coach Jurgen Klopp, alongside skipper Jordan Henderson, brilliant Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson, the outstanding Sadio Mane and the colossal Virgil van Dijk, the documentary gives a unique insight into the ups and downs and the ecstasy and uncertainty that one of football's biggest clubs confronts day in and day out.

THE END OF THE STORM features exclusive behind-the-scenes action drawn from hundreds of hours of footage shot across the 2019-20 season. Told not just through the club's inner sanctum, but also through the global community of over 500 million Liverpool fans, the special uncovers the fluctuating emotions felt by fans from across the world as the club deals with the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic but ultimately fulfils its dreams.

Speaking about the documentary, James Erskine, Emmy-nominee director, stated: "Working with Klopp and Liverpool FC was a joy and I'm delighted to have the support of discovery+ to bring this to screen".

THE END OF THE STORM will be available to stream in Denmark, Norway, Finland, Sweden, Italy, Spain, The Netherlands, Poland and India, on discovery+ as of February 2021.

The special was brought together by the award-winning team behind One Night in Turin and Building Jerusalem and is intimate in its storytelling but epic in its scale: a dare-to-dream narrative and universal story of family, community and sporting excellence.

THE END OF THE STORM is directed by Emmy-nominee James Erskine and produced by the award-winning team of Victoria Gregory, Adam Bullmore and Raimon Masllorens. The production is powered by ALTITUDE FILM DISTRIBUTION and presented by BRUTAL OCTOBER in association with NEW BLACK FILMS and LIVERPOOL FC.