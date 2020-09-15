SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dodgers Activate Turner For Series At San Diego

Dodgers Activate Turner For Series At San Diego

The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10day injured list.

LOS ANGELES: The Los Angeles Dodgers have activated third baseman Justin Turner from the 10-day injured list.

Turner is expected to start at designated hitter for Tuesday nights game at San Diego.

He missed 13 games with a left hamstring strain. Before going on the IL, Turner was batting .282 with two homers and 20 RBIs in 32 games during the shortened season.

In a corresponding roster move, the Dodgers optioned right-hander Josh Sborz. He has made three appearances for the team, allowing one earned run in three innings with two strikeouts.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

  • Tags:
  • First Published: September 15, 2020, 11:42 PM IST
Next Story
Loading