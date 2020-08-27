SPORTS

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #GaneshChaturthi#CricketCoronavirus
News18 »
1-MIN READ

Dodgers' Buehler Goes On IL With Blister On Right Hand

Dodgers' Buehler Goes On IL With Blister On Right Hand

Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.

LOS ANGELES: Los Angeles Dodgers starter Walker Buehler is on the injured list with a blister on his right hand.

The move announced Thursday is retroactive to Aug. 23.

Buehler had his best outing of the shortened season last Friday. The 26-year-old right-hander allowed one run and struck out 11 in six innings of a win against Colorado. He is 1-0 with a 4.32 ERA.

Last year, Buehler was an All-Star, setting various career bests. He was 14-4 with a 3.26 ERA and 215 strikeouts in 30 starts.

The team recalled right-hander Mitch White. He joins the active roster for the second time this season after making the 40-man roster in November. He didn’t appear in a game in his last stint and his next game will mark his major league debut.

White is 14-15 with a 3.97 ERA across five different levels in the Dodgers organization.

___

Also Watch

Will Sushant Probe Expose The Bollywood- Drug Nexus? | News18 Debrief | CNN New18

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

  • Tags:
  • First Published: August 27, 2020, 11:47 PM IST
Next Story
Loading