Dodgers' Kershaw 'LikeLy Possibility' To Start NLCS Game 4

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw works out before Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series against the Atlanta Braves Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

ARLINGTON, Texas: Clayton Kershaw is a likely possibility to start Game 4 of the National League Championship Series for the Los Angeles Dodgers if the left-hander’s back continues to improve, manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday.

Kershaw was scratched from the Game 2 start because of back spasms, and Roberts decided to stick with left-hander Julio Uras for Game 3 against Atlanta on Wednesday night. Game 4 of the neutral-site series in Texas is Thursday night.

Following losses by the Dodgers in the first two games, the three-time NL Cy Young Award winner threw in the outfield before Game 3.

Kershaw pitched a few miles from his hometown of Dallas for the first time in Game 2 of the NL Division Series against San Diego, giving up three runs in six innings for his club-record 11th career postseason victory in LA’s 6-5 win.

