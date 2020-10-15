Dodgers Score Record 11 Runs In 1st Inning Vs Braves In NLCS

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Kyle Wright is taken out of the game against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning in Game 3 of a baseball National League Championship Series Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, in Arlington, Texas. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

ARLINGTON, Texas: Max Muncy hit a grand slam to cap an 11-run first inning for the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, the highest-scoring inning ever in an MLB postseason game.

The 11 runs came against the Atlanta Braves, who were also on the wrong side of matching the previous mark. They allowed 10 runs in the first inning in the deciding Game 5 of the NL Division Series against St. Louis last season.

The slam by Muncy off reliever Grant Dayton was the third homer in the inning, matching another LCS record.

After Mookie Betts led off the game with an infield single on the first pitch, Corey Seager drove him home with a double on the next pitch. Joc Pederson and Edwin Rios later homered on consecutive pitches against Kyle Wright, who then walked the No. 9 batter before Dayton took over.

Betts walked before Seager had an RBI single, Justin Turner was hit by a pitch and Muncy went deep. Will Smith, the 14th batter in the inning, struck out to end it.

The Dodgers led 11-0 entering the second inning after center fielder Cody Bellinger robbed the Braves’ Ozzie Albies with a leaping catch at the wall that stranded two runners in the bottom of the first. Bellinger then led off the second with a homer.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports