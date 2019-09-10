Take the pledge to vote

'Do Fundamental Rights Apply to Kashmir?': Owaisi Lashes Out over J&K Shutdown on Muharram

Owaisi added that shops are not being opened, schools are not being run properly, Moharram procession is not allowed and normal activities are not taking place.

Venkatesh Hakimpet | News18

Updated:September 10, 2019, 9:33 PM IST
'Do Fundamental Rights Apply to Kashmir?': Owaisi Lashes Out over J&K Shutdown on Muharram
File photo of AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi.
Hyderabad: AIMIM president and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Tuesday lashed out at the Centre on the shutdown in Kashmir on the occasion of Muharram.

Owaisi, a bitter critic of the BJP and the NDA government, found fault with the restrictions imposed in Jammu and Kashmir following the abrogation of Article 370. Owaisi asserted that Kashmir is an integral part of India and questioned bringing in Pakistan on the issue.

"How are they dealing with Kashmir? By the NSA (National Security Adviser) saying that till Pakistan does this, we will not lift the curfew? Don't fundamental rights apply to Kashmir and we will keep them behind their homes, imprisoned?” asked Owaisi.

Owaisi's remarks came on the day when India and Pakistan were involved in a debate on the Kashmir issue at the United Nations Human Rights Council, with Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi urging the international community to take stock of the situation in the Valley.

The MP also took a jibe at the Centre for confining people to their homes and residences during Ramzan. “Shops are not being opened, schools are not being run properly. Muharram procession is not allowed. Normal activities are not taking place," he added.

Owaisi said that the lockdown was the reason why he had opposed the abrogation of Article 370 in the Parliament.

Referring to Mehbooba Mufti’s daughter Sana Iltija moving the Supreme Court to meet her mother, Owaisi said things have come to such a stage that a daughter of a former chief minister had to move the top court to meet her mother. "This speaks volumes of what this government is doing in Kashmir," he added.

Referring to the alleged mob lynching of Tabrez Ansari in Jharkhand, Owaisi sought to know why Prime Minister Narendra Modi was not taking steps to enact a law against mob lynching if he was so pained by such incidents.

Hitting out at the BJP’s 100 days of rule since the general elections, Owaisi said, "In 100 days, no internet in Kashmir for 35 days. No school opens. GDP has become five percent in 100 days. Unemployment has gone above six percent in 100 days.

Opposing the government’s move on NRC, Owaisi said, “Modi government must not ignore Sardar Patel’s advice as it knows its distrortions of India’s framework for refugees won’t stand the constitutional test. So it falls back on Hindutva.” He added that Citizenship Bill is BJP’s fantasy that India has duty towards Hindus worldwide.

