Doha Open: American Amanda Anisimova Stuns Elina Svitolina in Straight Sets
Amanda Anisimova defeated Elina Svitolina in the second round at the Doha WTA Open.
Amanda Anisimova (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Doha: Underdog Amanda Anisimova usurped No.5 seed Elina Svitolina 6-3, 6-3 in the second round at the Doha WTA Open.
The American teenager took just over an hour to dispatch her Ukrainian rival, who was a semi-finalist at both Wimbledon and Roland Garros last season.
"I love playing here, I love this stadium and the crowd is just great, so I'm glad I get to see everyone again in the next round," said Anisimova on Monday after registering her first win over a top 10 rival since the French Open last May.
Anisimova had to save two break points in the third game of the first set before holding. She then broke in the next game.
The World No.29 was under similar pressure in the second set but held on.
In the next round she will play either Svetlana Kuznetsova or and Polish teenager Iga Swiatek.
Recent finalist at Dubai, Elena Rybakina came from a set down against Sorana Cirstea to win 3-6, 6-3, 6-1 in a first-round match.
"Hopefully I can keep making finals and finally win another," the 20-year-old Kazakh said after her win.
Rybakina twice fell a break of serve behind before the Romanian closed out the opening set.
Her thunderous backhand swung the match and she will meet Belgium's Alison Van Uytvanck in the next round. A string of lower seeds fell in the first round on Monday.
American Allison Riske, seeded 13, fell to compatriot Jennifer Brady 7-6 (12/10), 1-6, 7-6 (7/3) in a match that lasted 2 hours and 47 minutes.
Croatian Petra Martic, a semifinalist in Dubai last week and seeded 10, lost 4-6, 6-1, 6-2 to Czech Barbora Strycova.
Croatian 17th seed Donna Vekic lost 6-4, 7-5 to Pole Iga Swiatek Marketa Vondrousova, a Czech seeded 12, won the first set but the subsided 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to Saisai Cheng of China.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 19 July , 2019 Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019 ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019 ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar's Production Houses Under Income Tax Scanner
- Margot Robbie, Dua Lipa Hail Harvey Weinstein's Conviction, Call it Victory for Survivors Everywhere
- How Anil, Janhvi, Sanjay Kapoor and Family Remembered Sridevi on Her 2nd Death Anniversary
- Till PM Modi's in Power, India-Pakistan Relation Can't Improve, Says Shahid Afridi
- Warren Buffet Has Finally Upgraded to an Apple iPhone 11 From a $20 Samsung Flip Phone