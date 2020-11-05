News18 Logo

Dolphins RBs Gaskin And Breida Miss Practice With Injuries

MIAMI: The Miami Dolphins’ top two running backs missed practice with injuries Wednesday, further complicating efforts to get their ground game going.

Myles Gaskin sat out with a knee injury that could sideline him for several weeks, and Matt Breida is nursing a hamstring injury.

Gaskin has been the Dolphins’ best backfield threat with 585 yards rushing and receiving, but they rank 28th in the NFL in rushing and next to last in yards per attempt at 3.6.

The injuries could mean more playing time Sunday at Arizona for Jordan Howard, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher for the Bears who has run for just 14 yards this year.

