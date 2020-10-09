SPORTS

Dolphins Rookie LT Austin Jackson Goes On Injured Reserve

FILE - Miami Dolphins rookie tackle Austin Jackson (73) runs a drill during NFL football training camp Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, in Miami. At least four Miami Dolphins rookies are expected to see significant action in Sundays, Sept. 13 opener. (Charles Trainor Jr./Miami Herald via AP, File)

Miami Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson went on injured reserve Friday because of an ankle injury, a blow an offensive line that has been improved this season.

MIAMI: Miami Dolphins rookie left tackle Austin Jackson went on injured reserve Friday because of an ankle injury, a blow an offensive line that has been improved this season.

Jackson, a first-round draft pick, will likely be replaced by Julien Davenport, who started eight games for Miami last year. Coach Brian Flores didnt rule out Jackson returning this season, but declined to estimate how long he might be sidelined.

Defensive end Shaq Lawson (shoulder) and tight end Durham Smythe (knee) were also ruled out of Sundays game at San Francisco.

Miami added running back Salvon Ahmed to the active roster from the practice squad.

  First Published: October 9, 2020, 10:27 PM IST
