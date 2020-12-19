News18 Logo

Domask, Harvey Lead S. Illinois Past North Dakota 62-50

CARBONDALE, Ill.: Marcus Domask registered 17 points, five assists and three blocks as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota 62-50 on Friday. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis, and Anthony DAvanzo chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.

Lance Jones had seven assists for Southern Illinois (5-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory to open the season.

Filip Rebraca had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyree Ihenacho added seven assists.

The Salukis defeated North Dakota 85-64 last Thursday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com


