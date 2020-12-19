Domask, Harvey Lead S. Illinois Past North Dakota 62-50
Marcus Domask registered 17 points, five assists and three blocks as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota 6250 on Friday. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis, and Anthony DAvanzo chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
- Associated Press
December 19, 2020
CARBONDALE, Ill.: Marcus Domask registered 17 points, five assists and three blocks as Southern Illinois beat North Dakota 62-50 on Friday. Ben Harvey added 12 points and nine rebounds for the Salukis, and Anthony DAvanzo chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds.
Lance Jones had seven assists for Southern Illinois (5-0), which earned its fifth consecutive victory to open the season.
Filip Rebraca had 11 points and eight rebounds for the Fighting Hawks (1-7), whose losing streak reached four games. Tyree Ihenacho added seven assists.
The Salukis defeated North Dakota 85-64 last Thursday.
