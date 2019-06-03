English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Thiem Blasts Serena, Federer Supports Austrian in Roland Garros Press Conference Row
Dominic Thiem was ousted of his own press conference and shifted to another room by Roland Garros organisers in order to accomodate Serena Williams.
Dominic Thiem lost his cool at the Roland Garros organisers after he was shifted to a smaller room to accommodate Serena Williams. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Dominic Thiem blasted Serena Williams for a "bad personality" Sunday as the bizarre row over him being booted out of his own press conference so that Roland Garros organisers could accommodate the American star took another twist.
Austria's Thiem, the fourth seed in the men's event and the 2018 runner-up, was conducting his post-match press obligations after reaching the last 16 late on Saturday.
However, he was then informed that the main interview room was needed by Williams who had just suffered a third round loss to Sofia Kenin.
It was the 23-time Grand Slam title winner's earliest exit at a Slam in almost five years and she was eager to be away from the tournament site as quickly as possible.
"It is just the principle," Thiem told Eurosport German on Sunday.
"Even if a junior is in there, every player has to wait."
He added: "It also shows a bad personality in my opinion. I am 100 percent sure (Roger) Federer or (Rafael) Nadal would never do something like that."
There was no indication as to who had decided to shift Thiem mid-flow on Saturday night.
"It's a joke," fumed the 25-year-old Thiem to media officers after being told he should finish his interviews in a smaller room.
"I have to leave the room because she's coming. What the hell, I don't care. I can also do whatever I want."
Roger Federer, meanwhile, leapt to the defence of Thiem, describing him as "a superstar, a male superstar".
"I think the one who is still in the tournament gets priority, that's how I see it," said Federer after easing past Leonardo Mayer on Sunday to reach his 54th quarter-final at the majors.
"There must have been a misunderstanding or maybe they should have kept Serena still in the locker room, not waiting here in the press centre.
"I don't know exactly what happened. I understand Dominic's frustration. I don't think he's mad at Serena or anybody. I just think it was an unfortunate situation."
French sports daily L'Equipe claimed that Williams had shown no preference over where she carried out her press conference.
"Put me in another room, a smaller one, but now," she was reported to have said.
With Williams reportedly becoming increasingly impatient, officials looked to rescue the situation by moving Thiem to another room.
"That's really impolite," she was heard to say.
Thiem had defeated Pablo Cuevas of Uruguay 6-3, 4-6, 6-2, 7-5 while Williams was stunned 6-2, 7-5 by Kenin.
There was a backlash on social media over the incident.
"Wait your turn for the press room like everyone else," tweeted former Australian player Sam Groth.
"Thiem, still in the draw having won, would have agreed to a press time and has a round of 16 match to prepare for, Serena just has her jet on the tarmac!"
Thiem will be back on press conference duty on Monday as he is scheduled to face home hope Gael Monfils for a place in the quarter-finals.
