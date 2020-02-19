Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Dominic Thiem Overcomes Second Set Blip to Advance to Second Round of Rio Open

Rio Open: Dominic Thiem dropped the second set of the opening round clash to 341-ranked Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves but eventually won the match.

Reuters

Updated:February 19, 2020, 2:29 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Dominic Thiem Overcomes Second Set Blip to Advance to Second Round of Rio Open
Dominic Thiem (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Top-seeded Dominic Thiem of Austria overcame a second-set hiccup on Tuesday to win in the opening round of the clay-court Rio Open, downing Brazilian wild card Felipe Meligeni Rodrigues Alves 6-2, 4-6, 6-1 in Rio de Janeiro.

Thiem, ranked fourth in the world, needed 37 minutes to claim the opening set, but Rodrigues Alves, a 21-year-old ranked 341st, converted his only break-point opportunity of the match and hung on to win the second. Thiem took full control in the third, winning 26 of 38 total points and finishing the set in 31 minutes.

Second-seeded Dusan Lajovic of Serbia also needed three sets to move on, outlasting Italy's Marco Cecchinato 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-1. Fifth-seeded Borna Coric of Croatia also advanced with a 7-6 (5), 7-5 victory over Argentina's Juan Ignacio Londero.

Two seeded player fell. No. 8 Casper Ruud of Norway lost 7-6 (4), 7-5 to Italian qualifier Gianluca Mager, and No. 4 Guido Pella of Argentina dropped a 5-7, 6-4, 7-6 (3) decision to Brazil's Thiago Monteiro.

Delray Beach Open

Third-seeded American Taylor Fritz tumbled in the opening round in Florida, as British qualifier Cameron Norrie beat him 6-4, 6-7 (4), 6-4.

Fritz had 13 aces against just two double faults while Norrie had six and eight, respectively, but Fritz was broken three times while managing to break Norrie's serve only once.

In an up-and-down day for Americans, fourth-seeded Reilly Opelka survived Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis 6-7 (5), 6-4, 7-6 (4) while wild card Jack Sock rallied past No. 8 Radu Albot of Moldova 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (2). Tommy Paul and qualifier Noah Rubin also advanced, but American lucky loser Stefan Kozlov fell.

The highest seed in action, No. 2 Milos Raonic of Canada, breezed by Uzbekistani lucky loser Denis Istomin 6-2, 6-2.

Open 13 Provence

Slovenia's Aljaz Bedene upset fifth-seeded Karen Khachanov of Russia 4-6, 6-4, 7-5 in the opening round in Marseille, France.

Khachanov, the highest-seeded player without a first-round bye, broke Bedene's serve in the first game of the match, but it was downhill from there. Bedene forced a whopping 11 break points on Khachanov's serve. While the Russian fought off nine, Bedene finally converted in the final game of the second and third sets, including his fourth match point to put it away.

The only other seed in action was No. 8 Hubert Hurkacz of Poland, who eased by French wild-card entrant Antoine Hoang 6-4, 6-1.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram