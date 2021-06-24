CHANGE LANGUAGE
Dominic Thiem Pulls Out of Wimbledon with Wrist Injury
Dominic Thiem (Photo: AFP)

Dominic Thiem picked up a wrist injury in Mallorca this week and has had to pull out of Wimbledon.

World number five Dominic Thiem on Thursday withdrew from Wimbledon after picking up a wrist injury suffered in Mallorca this week. “I’m really sorry for pulling out of the upcoming three tournaments I had in my calendar — Wimbledon, Hamburg and Gstaad," the 27-year-old Austrian wrote on Twitter. “I am determined to come back stronger."

Thiem is the second top 10 player to pull out of Wimbledon after two-time champion Rafael Nadal said he was sitting out the tournament to rest after his French Open semi-final exit.

first published:June 24, 2021, 21:54 IST