It Was a Very, Very Strange Thing: Thiem Puts Aside Presser Row with Serena

Dominic Thiem was far from pleased after he was booted off his own press conference by Roland Garros organisers to accomodate Serena Williams.

Updated:June 4, 2019, 8:13 AM IST
It Was a Very, Very Strange Thing: Thiem Puts Aside Presser Row with Serena
Dominic Thiem reached the quarter-finals of Roland Garros for the 4th consecutive season. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Paris: Fourth seed Dominic Thiem said on Monday he had "forgotten" the bizarre row over him being booted out of his own press conference so that Roland Garros organisers could accommodate Serena Williams.

Last year's runner-up put the incident behind him to beat the dangerous Gael Monfils 6-4, 6-4, 6-2 on a packed Court Philippe Chatrier to set up a French Open quarter-final against either 10th-seeded Russian Karen Khachanov or two-time semi-finalist Juan Martin del Potro.

His confident victory included an outrageous 'tweener' shot between his legs that flew just inside the baseline.

Thiem was unhappy at being asked to vacate the main interview room on Saturday midway through answering questions when Williams arrived for her press conference after crashing out of the tournament with a shock third-round loss to Sofia Kenin on Saturday.

He then told Eurosport Germany on Sunday that he thought 23-time Grand Slam champion Williams had showed a "bad personality", but backed down after seeing off Monfils.

"It was just a very, very strange thing," he said, back in the main room for his latest press conference.

"I mean, it never happened to me before, something like that. I'm easygoing. Of course it was strange the first few minutes, but I have forgotten it now. That's it for me."

Thiem also tried to understand why the 37-year-old Williams may have put pressure on organisers to hold her press conference quickly.

"I don't know if it was her mistake or if it was only the mistake of the officials, but I don't know if she saw me or if she saw that somebody's in the room," he added.

"So if she would have seen me, then it would be nicer from her to wait. But, I mean, it's also understandable, in a sort of way. She lost and everything.

"So I think it was a little bit (of a) mistake of her, mistake of the officials, but as I said, it's forgotten."
