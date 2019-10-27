Take the pledge to vote

Dominic Thiem Wins 16th Career Title With Vienna Final Triumph Over Diego Schwartzman

Vienna Open: Dominic Thiem won his fifth title of 2019 with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Diego Schwartzman.

Vienna: Top seed Dominic Thiem claimed his 16th career title and fifth of 2019 on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the Vienna ATP final.

The 26-year-old Austrian delighted a packed home crowd in a victory stretched over two hours and 25 minutes.

Thiem improved to 9-0 in his home country this year, having also lifted the Kitzbuhel trophy in August without dropping a set.

World number five Thiem is the first player to lift five tour-level trophies in 2019, breaking a five-way tie with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev.

The Roland Garros runner-up added Vienna to Kitzbuhel, Beijing, Barcelona and Indian Wells.

