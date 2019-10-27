Dominic Thiem Wins 16th Career Title With Vienna Final Triumph Over Diego Schwartzman
Vienna Open: Dominic Thiem won his fifth title of 2019 with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 win over Diego Schwartzman.
Dominic Thiem has won three ATP 500 tournaments this year. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Vienna: Top seed Dominic Thiem claimed his 16th career title and fifth of 2019 on Sunday with a 3-6, 6-4, 6-3 comeback win over Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in the Vienna ATP final.
The 26-year-old Austrian delighted a packed home crowd in a victory stretched over two hours and 25 minutes.
Thiem improved to 9-0 in his home country this year, having also lifted the Kitzbuhel trophy in August without dropping a set.
WHAT a wonderful moment in Vienna.The match point for @ThiemDomi who has secured his first title at the @ErsteBankOpen 🏆🎥:@TennisTV pic.twitter.com/frvPvvCXDd— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 27, 2019
World number five Thiem is the first player to lift five tour-level trophies in 2019, breaking a five-way tie with Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev.
The Roland Garros runner-up added Vienna to Kitzbuhel, Beijing, Barcelona and Indian Wells.
