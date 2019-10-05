Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Dominic Thiem Wins Brutal Battle With Khachanov in China Open Semis, Qualifies for ATP Finals

China Open: Dominic Thiem outlasted Karen Khachanov 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to advance to the final and book his place in the year-ending ATP Finals.

AFP

Updated:October 5, 2019, 8:41 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Dominic Thiem Wins Brutal Battle With Khachanov in China Open Semis, Qualifies for ATP Finals
Dominic Thiem came from behind to beat Karen Khachanov. (Photo Credit: Reuters)

Beijing: Top seed Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday -- and also book his place at the season-ending ATP Finals.

The Austrian will play Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider in Beijing after beating Karen Khachanov 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes.

The 26-year-old Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, beat former number one Andy Murray on Friday and is one victory away from a 15th career title.

But he already has reason to celebrate because the triumph over Russia's Khachanov sealed his spot in the prestigious Finals in London next month.

"For me personally, it was one big goal when I started into the season, I'm very, very happy that I made it again," said Thiem.

"But it's not because of today's win, it's because of all the season."

"It's a big honour for me to be again a part of that big event in London. It also shows that I played another very good and consistent season," he added.

"Of course, it's a lot of pressure also gone."

Also already qualified for London are Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev.

It will be a fourth appearance in a row at the Finals for Thiem.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram