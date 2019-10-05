Dominic Thiem Wins Brutal Battle With Khachanov in China Open Semis, Qualifies for ATP Finals
China Open: Dominic Thiem outlasted Karen Khachanov 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to advance to the final and book his place in the year-ending ATP Finals.
Dominic Thiem came from behind to beat Karen Khachanov. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Beijing: Top seed Dominic Thiem fought back from a set down to reach the final of the China Open on Saturday -- and also book his place at the season-ending ATP Finals.
The Austrian will play Alexander Zverev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's decider in Beijing after beating Karen Khachanov 2-6, 7-6 (5), 7-5 in two hours and 41 minutes.
The 26-year-old Thiem, ranked fifth in the world, beat former number one Andy Murray on Friday and is one victory away from a 15th career title.
What an effort from @ThiemDomi! The top seed is into the #ChinaOpen final 🙌 🎥: @TennisTV pic.twitter.com/p2LB5VPSa5— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 5, 2019
But he already has reason to celebrate because the triumph over Russia's Khachanov sealed his spot in the prestigious Finals in London next month.
"For me personally, it was one big goal when I started into the season, I'm very, very happy that I made it again," said Thiem.
"But it's not because of today's win, it's because of all the season."
"It's a big honour for me to be again a part of that big event in London. It also shows that I played another very good and consistent season," he added.
See you in London, @ThiemDomi! 👏#NittoATPFinals pic.twitter.com/MmQqLHOgm1— ATP Tour (@atptour) October 5, 2019
"Of course, it's a lot of pressure also gone."
Also already qualified for London are Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal, Roger Federer and Daniil Medvedev.
It will be a fourth appearance in a row at the Finals for Thiem.
