Donald Trump Makes a Mistake in His Super Bowl Tweet, Deletes it Later But Gets Trolled

Donald Trump was heavily trolled on social media after he made a mistake in a tweet on Super Bowl LIV while congratulating the winner Kansas City Chiefs and had to delete the tweet later.

Trump, in his tweet, congratulated the Chiefs for the win and wrote, "Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs on a great game, and a fantastic comeback, under immense pressure. You represented the Great State of Kansas and, in fact, the entire USA, so very well. Our country is PROUD OF YOU."

The catch here, however, is that the Chiefs are not from the state of Kansas but Missouri, which is a part of Kansas City. Missouri and Kansas are 607kms apart.

Trump later deleted the tweet and posted a fresh tweet where he replaced "Great State of Kansas" with "Great State of Missouri". But the damage had been done by then and Twitterati did not hold back from trolling him.

Donald Trump, as President of the United States, didn't know that the Kansas City Chiefs were from Missouri and actually thought they were from "the Great State of Kansas." That means he doesn't really watch football and just pretends to care about the Super Bowl. pic.twitter.com/ATunoqVhYM — Eugene Gu, MD (@eugenegu) February 3, 2020

Can we just remove his ass now?? Like seriously, he can't have many brain cells left.... @realDonaldTrump you are an embarrassment to yourself at this point, just give up..PLEASE#KansasCityChiefs #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4UuReyDLe0 — Kailyn Jade (@Allthingzjade) February 3, 2020

What's wrong with Kansas? The Chiefs do not play there.Note to @realDonaldTrump, the #SuperBowl champs are from Kansas City, Missouri. — Grant Stern (@grantstern) February 3, 2020

Donald Trump just congratulated the people of Kansas after the Kansas City Chiefs won the Super Bowl. Then he deleted it. The dumb fuck doesn't even know Kansas City Chiefs play in Missouri! — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) February 3, 2020

Donald Trump said he was going to bring change to this country.He did.#SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/4vcIycilow — Mike Bloomberg (@MikeBloomberg) February 3, 2020

Kansas City Chiefs ended a 50-year wait to win the Super Bowl on Monday. Patrick Mahomes led a thrilling late comeback as Kansas City Chiefs registered a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Chiefs quarterback Mahomes shrugged off an error-strewn start to overturn a 20-10 fourth-quarter deficit in a nail-biting battle for the Vince Lombardi Trophy at the Hard Rock Stadium.

The Super Bowl win was Kansas City's first NFL Championship since their triumph over the Minnesota Vikings in 1970.

"We never lost faith. Everybody on this team, no one had their head down and we found a way to win in the end," said Mahomes, shortly before being anointed Super Bowl MVP.

(With AFP inputs)

