Doncaster V Accrington Sixth Boxing Day Game To Be Postponed In League One

Doncaster Rovers’ home game with Accrington Stanley on Saturday became the sixth ‘Boxing Day’ fixture to be postponed after two of their players tested positive for COVID-19 and others showed symptoms, the English Football League (EFL) said.

Doncaster did not reveal the names of the players who tested positive or showed symptoms for the novel coronavirus .

“Doncaster Rovers informed the EFL that they would be unable to fulfil the fixture following a recent positive COVID-19 test and the requirement for players and staff to self-isolate as per EFL and Government guidance in order to mitigate against the risk of further infection,” the EFL said in a statement https://twitter.com/EFL_Comms/status/1342798033466118144 on Saturday.

The date for the rearranged fixture will be confirmed later, the EFL added.

Blackpool v Rochdale, Gillingham v Peterborough United, Ipswich Town v Northampton Town, Portsmouth v Swindon Town and Sunderland v Hull City are the other five Boxing Day games in League One which were called off.