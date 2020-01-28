Don't Deserve This One But I am Standing Here: Federer After Close Win in Australian Open Quarters

Roger Federer did not feel he deserved the Australian Open quarter-final win over USA's Tennys Sandgren but was happy to be alive in the tournament after taking his fans through an exhilarating ride at the Rod Laver Arena on Tuesday.

Federer battled for three hours and 31 minutes against Sandgren to emerge victorious 6-4, 2-6, 2-6, 7-6(8), 6-3 to advance to the semi-finals, where he will face either Novak Djokovic or Milos Raonic.

Federer felt extremely lucky after the win over Sandgren and went as far as saying that he did not deserve the win.

"Gotta get lucky sometimes. That was seven match points and you cannot control, even though it might look like that. I got a bit lucky today. As the match went on, I felt a bit better and just played on. I don't deserve this one but I am standing here and obviously very happy," Federer said in the on-court interview.

Federer also explained his medical timeout and spoke about how he would like to make these escapes count further in the tournament.

"My groin and leg started getting stiff, I don't like calling the trainer on the court but I thought I would get the treatment. It was stiff and tight and I thought 'let him finish me off in style' but he didn't do that. I got incredibly lucky tonight.

"After these lucky escapes, sometimes you don't play with any expectations and I would look to make the best of this."

Federer became the oldest man in 43 years to make the last four at Melbourne Park after Ken Rosewall.

The victory was his 102nd at Melbourne Park, surpassing his tally at Wimbledon to make the Australian Open his most successful Slam in terms of matches won.

In two decades of playing the Australian Open, he had never lost to a player ranked as low as Sandgren's 100 since 54th-ranked Arnaud Clement beat him way back in 2000.

But the unheralded American was always going to be a danger to the 20-time Grand Slam winner, having already beaten eighth seed Matteo Berrettini and 12th seed Fabio Fognini.

And he gave the Swiss star a massive scare.

Despite the scare, Federer forced Sandgren to lose his calmness and focus and eked out a favourable result.

