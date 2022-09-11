'Don’t Like You Very Much'- Ons Jabeur Jokes About Iga Swiatek After US Open Loss

Tunisian tennis player Ons Jabeur insisted “no regrets” after losing 6-2, 7-6 (7/5) to Iga Swiatek in the US Open final as she targeted the Pole’s world number one ranking next year.

US Open became Jabeur’s second successive defeat in a Grand Slam final this year after she became only the second best in Wimbledon.

After the disappointing loss in the US Open final, Jabeur said, “I have nothing to regret because I did everything possible. ”

After the US Open loss, Jabeur mentioned that it wasn’t an easy match against Swiatek and she thanked the crowd for constantly supporting her.

“I want to thank the crowd for cheering me up. I really tried, but Iga didn’t make it easy for me. She deserved to win today. I don’t like you very much right now (laughs) but it’s okay,” Jabeur was quoted as saying after the match.

“I know that I am going to keep working hard and get that title sometime soon.”

“It means a lot. I tried to push myself to do more. Getting the major is one of my goals and, hopefully, I can inspire more and more generations,” she stated.

A number of stars, including Martina Navratilova and others graced the stands during the match. Praising the four-time US Open champion. Jabeur extended her thanks to all of them and said, “I got inspired by so many champions. Martina is here and she inspired us.”

Further Jabeur hailed Swiatek and said, “Physically she’s everywhere. It will always be great to compete against Iga. I was joking when I said I don’t like her. I’ll forgive her when she gives me a Rolex or something!”

Swiatek remains comfortably in the top rankings as she has nothing to lose in terms of her numbers as she missed the 2022 Australian Open before she suffered a shock first round exit at the French Open.

Also, despite her good run in the Wimbledon, her rankings were stripped from the event by the WTA after the All England Club banned Russian and Belarusian players.

“Points-wise, I don’t have defending points in Australia, in French Open, in Wimbledon, which is good. It’s a good thing. I’m definitely going for the No. 1 spot,” said Jabeur.

“I still have the Masters (WTA Finals in Fort Worth). I will maybe show myself there and build more confidence to really get ready for the next season because I feel like I have a lot to show.”

