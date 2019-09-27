Don't See Anyone Winning Athletics Medal in Olympics in Near Future: Milkha Singh
Milkha Singh is most remembered for finishing fourth in the 400m final in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games.
Representational image. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
Mumbai: The legendary Milkha Singh on Friday said he does not see any Indian winning a medal in athletics in the Olympics in the near future.
"Abhi tak toh mujhe koi aadmi aisa nazar nahi aata jo aaney walein Olympics Games ke andar athletics mein medal jeet paye (Till now, I don't see anyone who can win a medal in athletics in Olympics)," the 92-year-old Milkha, popularly known as 'Flying Sikh' told reporters here.
He was speaking on the sidelines of the Indian Sports Honours 2019, which are being instituted by Virat Kohli and RP-SG. Milkha informed that he would be bestowed with an award during the function.
"Kid, you have spoken about Olympics, but I will speak to you more about athletics ... I, Gurbachan (Singh) Randhawa, PT Usha, Anju Bobby Geroge and Sriram Singh reached the final (in the Olympics) but could not get a medal," rued Milkha.
Milkha is most remembered for finishing fourth in the 400m final in the 1960 Rome Olympic Games, while Randhawa finished fifth in 110m hurdles in the 1964 Tokyo Olympics. PT Usha came fourth in the 1984 Los Angeles Olympics while Anju Bobby George was fifth in the 2004 Athens Games.
"If we have to win a medal in the Olympics, we will have to keep the athletes at one place and train them. Then (only) we can win a gold medal in the Olympics, suggested Milkha.
Meanwhile, gymnast Dipa Karmakar said that her "fitness was good" amid her injury concerns.
Current and former India cricketers Ajinkya Rahane, Smriti Mandhana, Zaheer Khan and Yuvraj Singh, chief badminton national coach P Gopichand were among a host of athletes and other celebrities who attended the award function.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan's Break From Movies Was Much Required, Feels Wife Gauri
- Koena Mitra Wishes Durga Puja in Advance, Fans Speculate if She'll Join Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss 13
- Samsung The Frame QLED TV at Rs 84990 is a Killer Deal For a 55-inch TV
- This 'Blinding' Scene from 'Sacred Games' 2 is Lighting Up Twitter After Emmy Nomination
- Apple iPhone 11 Series Goes on Sale Today; Which One Will You Buy?