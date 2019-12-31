Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
Christmas 2019
News18 » Sports
1-min read

Don't Think of Result, Just Give Your Best: Ashmita Chaliha to Youngsters

Ashmita Chaliha, who won gold at the South Asian Games, said that young athletes should not think too much about results but focus only on giving their best.

IANS

Updated:December 31, 2019, 3:01 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Don't Think of Result, Just Give Your Best: Ashmita Chaliha to Youngsters
Ashmita Chaliha

New Delhi: South Asian Games gold medallist Ashmita Chaliha has advised all young athletes not to think too much about results and focus only on putting their best foot forward.

"There are pressures for sportspersons, but my coach always tells me to play my game freely and not to take too much pressure. He tells me not to think about winning or losing and has asked me to focus on playing my best game," said Ashmita.

The 20-year-old, who won gold in the Tata Open India International and Dubai International in 2018, said that the Khelo India Youth Games are a great opportunity for upcoming athletes to excel in various fields. The third edition of the competition will be held from January 10 to 22 in Guwahati.

"A lot of athletes are getting an opportunity to excel in tournaments such as the Khelo India Youth Games in various fields such as badminton, taekwondo, among others. The government has financially supported all the fields very well. I would like to wish all the athletes, who are participating in the Khelo India Youth Games in Guwahati, all the very best," said Ashmita.

She also said that all aspiring badminton players in Assam should join the Assam Badminton Academy in Guwahati. Ashmita, who won two golds at the South Asian Games this year, has been training with an Indonesian coach Edwin Iriawan at the academy for the last two years.

"I would suggest all the aspiring badminton players to join the Assam Badminton Academy. In the academy, there are good coaches and I have been trained by an Indonesian coach Edwin Iriawan for the last two years. If the players go to the academy regularly, it will be very helpful for them," said Ashmita.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram