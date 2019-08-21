Don't Understand Why Conflict of Interest Issue Was Created: Mary Kom
Mary Kom, who excused herself from the committee that recommended names to the Sports Ministry for awards, said that she failed to understand why conflict of interest allegations were levelled against her.
File image of Mary Kom. (Photo Credit: Getty Images)
New Delhi: MC Mary Kom said on Wednesday that she failed to understand why conflict of interest allegations were levelled against her in the issue of her coach Chotte Lal Yadav being in the running for the Dronacharya Award.
Mary Kom was part of the committee that recommended names to the Sports Ministry for the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna, Arjuna, Dronacharya and Dhyanchand awards.
However, she recused herself from the final meeting of the committee after it had emerged that Yadav was in contention for the Dronacharya Award and that his name had come up after Mary Kom herself recommended it to the Boxing Federation of India (BFI).
Yadav's name was not included in the final list of recommendations that the committee compiled.
"It was all very unfortunate. I have previously been the chairman (of the committee) and this is the second time that I have been a part of it. There was no controversy at all. I don't know what happened this time," said the Olympic medallist.
The six-time world champion also confirmed that it is because of this issue that she decided to recuse herself from the final meeting of the committee.
"If I was there, an even bigger problem would have been created," she said.
"This is affecting me. It is not my problem who gets or doesn't get the award. Those who deserve it should get it," she added.
