Don't Use Me and My Name to Further Vested Interest: Neeraj Chopra Hits Out After Arshad Nadeem Row

Tokyo Olympics gold medallist javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra has hit out after a video of him and Pakistani javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem went viral. In the video it was seen that Neeraj taking a javelin from his Pakistani counterpart. Which later on was misinterpreted by many as Nadeem trying to disrupt Neeraj Chopra’s participation ahead of the final.

Neeraj Chopra took to Twitter to express his displeasure. He posted a video and also wrote, " I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda. Sports teaches us to be together and united. I’m extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments."

In the video he said, “We all have our personal javelins but anyone can use these javelins. This is the rule and Nadeem was just practicing using my javelin. There is nothing wrong with it.”

मेरी आप सभी से विनती है की मेरे comments को अपने गंदे एजेंडा को आगे बढ़ाने का माध्यम न बनाए। Sports हम सबको एकजूट होकर साथ रहना सिखाता हैं और कमेंट करने से पहले खेल के रूल्स जानना जरूरी होता है 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/RLv96FZTd2— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

I would request everyone to please not use me and my comments as a medium to further your vested interests and propaganda.Sports teaches us to be together and united. I’m extremely disappointed to see some of the reactions from the public on my recent comments.— Neeraj Chopra (@Neeraj_chopra1) August 26, 2021

The video of Nadeem and Neeraj became a huge issue after in a recent interview, Neeraj revealed that he had taken the first throw hurriedly, adding that Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem was carrying his javelin.

This is what Neeraj said: “I was searching for my javelin at the start of the final in Olympics. I was not able to find it. Suddenly, I saw Arshad Nadem was moving around with my javelin. Then I told him, ‘Bhai give this javelin to me, it is my javelin! I have to throw with it’. He gave it back to me. That’s why you must have seen I took my first throw hurriedly."

More to come…

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here