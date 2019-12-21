Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Don't Want to Get in a Ring with GOAT: Mike Tyson on Serena Williams' Boxing Session

Serena Williams enjoyed a few boxing sessions with Mike Tyson, with the former admitting that he wouldn't like to get in a ring with the Tennis legend.

IANS

Updated:December 21, 2019, 11:13 AM IST
Don't Want to Get in a Ring with GOAT: Mike Tyson on Serena Williams' Boxing Session
Serena Williams and Mike Tyson (Photo Credit: Twitter)

With next month's Australian Open in sight, 23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams is undergoing a new drill: boxing with legendary pugilist Mike Tyson.

Tyson gave boxing lessons to Williams in Boca Raton, Florida. "I don't want to get in the ring with this GOAT (greatest of all time) Serena Williams, much love and respect," Tyson captioned the photo of himself alongside Williams he put on Instagram earlier in the week.

The former heavyweight champion also shared a video of himself giving boxing lessons to the 23-time Grand Slam champion. "Wouldn't want to get in the ring with this GOAT Serena Williams," he wrote along with the video.

In the video, Tyson can be seen coaching Williams on punching combinations, and then he holds the heavy bag as she attacks with hooks and jabs, and shrieks with power.

The American tennis star also put the video of the training session on Instagram and said: "Pre-season just got really real."

Williams' coach Patrick Mouratoglou also shared a video of the encounter on his own Instagram, in which he encouraged Williams to "hit that punching bag like you wanna hit the ball!"

According to the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), Mouratoglou hosted the annual training camp, which brings tennis players together for a "unique team-building opportunity" ahead of the new season.

Australian Open, the first grand slam of the year, will commence from January 20 next year.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
