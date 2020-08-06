Doping: Hammer Thrower Ashish Jakhar Banned for 4 Years by NADA for Methandienone

Ashish Jakhar has been banned for four years by the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA).

Jakhar, who is a 2-time Asian junior hammer throw champion and a World Junior finalist, had tested positive for methandienone, an androgen and anabolic steroid, at the Inter Services Athletics Championships in Pune last September and his ban will start retroactively from the day he was provisionally suspended for his doping offence, i.e. October 21, 2019.

Jakhar, who is also the junior national record holder, has been under suspension since October last year and NADA's disciplinary panel (ADDP) decided his quantum of punishment, which will likely be challenged by the youngster.

Jakhar isn't the only one, Prince Chaudhary, 100m national junior athletics meet champion and 800m runner Rakhi Singh, who won a silver (U-20 girls) at the 2019 junior nationals, have been handed four years bans, after testing positive for methadone and stanozolol. Prince's ban started from January 21, 2020 and Rakhi's ban started from January 15.

NADA also provisionally suspended shot putter Prabh Kirpal Singh (metenolone) and fencer Athokpam Lenin (stimulant) from July, who were gold and silver medallists respectively, at the Khelo India University Games (KIUG) in Bhubaneswar this year.