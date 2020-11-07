DOR vs BAY Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

League leaders of Bundesliga 2020-21, Bayern Munich will be welcomed by the second in league team Borussia Dortmund. Both the teams have won five out of the total six matches they have played. Currently the two sides have equal points. In the outing, Bayern Munich will be eyeing the win to maintain its top spot in the point table.

Bundesliga 2020-21, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich outing is scheduled for Saturday, November 7. The kick off will start from 11 PM IST. The match will be played at Westfalenstadion. Both the teams have been on the winning end for the last four matches. Bayern Munich beat FC Koln by 2-1 and Borussia Dortmund defeated Arminia by 2-0.

In India, the football enthusiasts can live stream the Bundesliga 2020-21, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich match on Fan Code app.

DOR vs BAY Bundesliga 2020-21 Dream11 Team for Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Captain: Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Vice-Captain: Sancho

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Defenders: Benjamin Pavard, Mats Hummels, David Alaba, Raphael Guerreiro

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Midfielders: Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka, Thomas Muller

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY Dream 11 Prediction, Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Strikers: Jadon Sancho, Erling Braut Haaland, Robert Lewandowski

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY, Borussia Dortmund probable lineup vs Bayern Munich: Roman Burki; Thomas Meunier, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Raphael Guerreiro; Thomas Delaney, Axel Witsel; Jadon Sancho, Giovanni Reyna, Marco Reus; Erling Braut Haaland

Bundesliga 2020-21 DOR vs BAY Bayern Munich probable lineup vs Borussia Dortmund: Manuel Neuer; Benjamin Pavard, Jerome Boateng, David Alaba, Lucas Hernandez; Joshua Kimmich, Leon Goretzka; Thomas Muller, Serge Gnabry, Leroy Sane; Robert Lewandowski