DOR vs FRK Dream11 Predictions, Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund will be looking to close the gap on the Bundesliga’s top four when they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt at Signal Iduna Park on Saturday. It has not been a memorable campaign for Dortmund this year and they have been trying to solidify their position for a Champions League spot.

Frankfurt, however, will not be an easy opposition to beat as they come into this match after having lost only thrice in the league so far. They are a side in form as they have churned out points against Bayer Leverkusen, Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.

For Borussia Dortmund, Jadon Sancho is going to be a big miss and he will miss out from action till mid-April. Also, young forward Youssoufa Moukoko is out injured and Marcel Schmelzer will also be out injured till the end of this month.

Eintracht Frankfurt also have a number of injury concerns. They will be without the services of Martin Hinteregger with a thigh injury. At the same time, Ragnar Ache, Jabez Makanda as well as Almamy Toure have all been ruled out for the remainder of the season. Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt game will commence at 07:00 PM IST.

Borussia Dortmund vs Eintracht Frankfurt match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to live stream the game on FanCode.

Saturday, March 03 – 07:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST)at Signal Iduna Park.

Erling HaalandAndre SilvaKevin TrappManuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Stefan Ilsanker, TutaThomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud, Sebastian Rode, Filip KosticErling Haaland, Andre SilvaMarwin Hitz; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Thomas Delaney, Mahmoud Dahoud; Marco Reus, Thorgan Hazard; Erling HaalandKevin Trapp; Stefan Ilsanker, Tuta, Evan N’Dicka; Steven Zuber, Djibril Sow, Sebastian Rode, Filip Kostic; Amin Younes, Daichi Kamada; Andre Silva