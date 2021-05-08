DOR vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Borussia Dortmund and RB Leipzig: Borussia Dortmund (DOR) will host RB Leipzig (LEP) in the Bundesliga 2020-21 on Saturday at the Westfalenstadion. The Black and Yellow brigade come into this game on the back of a 5-0 win over Ole Werner’s Holstein Kiel last Sunday in the semi-final of the DFB-Pokal. RB Leipzig beat Florian Kohfeldt’s Werder Bremen 2-1 last Saturday in their semi-final leg fixture.

Both sides still have plenty left to play for in the league, with Dortmund chasing a Champions League qualification spot. Leipzig were mathematically able to overtake league leaders Bayern Munich. Both sides have an exciting group of players, but RB Leipzig might just edge past Borussia Dortmund in this match. The DOR vs LEP Bundesliga 2020-21 match is scheduled to start at 07:00 PM IST.

Ahead of the match between DOR vs LEP, here is everything you need to know:

DOR vs LEP Telecast and Live Streaming details

There will be no broadcast of the RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund match on any TV channel in India. However, live stream will be available on FanCode for users in the country.

DOR vs LEP Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 8 at the Westfalenstadion, in Dortmund. The game will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

DOR vs LEP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Thomas Meunier

Vice-Captain: Marcel Sabitzer

Goalkeeper: Peter Gulacsi

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Angelino, Dayot Upamecano, Raphael Guerreiro

Midfielders: Thomas Meunier, Giovanni Reyna, Marcel Sabitzer, Thomas Delaney

Strikers: Marco Reus, Yussuf Poulsen,

DOR vs LEP Probable XIs

Borussia Dortmund: Marwin Hitz (GK), Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro, Thomas Delaney, Emre Can, Giovanni Reyna, Julian Brandt, Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus

RB Leipzig: Peter Gulacsi (GK), Dayot Upamecano, Ibrahima Konate, Willi Orban, Nordi Mukiele, Kevin Kampl, Amadou Haidara, Angelino, Marcel Sabitzer, Dani Olmo, Yussuf Poulsen

