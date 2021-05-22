DOR vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Today’s Bundesliga 2020-21 match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayer Leverkusen: After securing a place in the top four,Borussia Dortmund will go up against Bayer Leverkusen in their final game of the Bundesliga season on Saturday at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund. Dortmund had a roller coaster ride with ups and downs aplenty this season.

But after winning the DFB-Pokal and qualifying for the Champions League, the Black and Yellows can look back on this season with some satisfaction. Meanwhile, Bayer Leverkusen’s season has unraveled in recent months. However, after winning just six of their last 20 games, they will end the season in a disappointing sixth place.

Ahead of the match between DOR vs LEV, here is everything you need to know:

DOR vs LEV Telecast and Live Streaming details

There will be no broadcast of the Borussia Dortmund vs Bayer Leverkusen match on any TV channel in India. However, live stream will be available on FanCode for users in the country.

DOR vs LEV Match Details

The match will be played on Saturday, May 22 at the Signal Iduna Park, in Dortmund. The game will begin at 07:00 PM IST.

DOR vs LEV Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Mats Hummels

Vice-Captain: Erling Haaland

Goalkeeper: Lukas Hradecky

Defenders: Mats Hummels, Sven Bender, Manuel Akanji, Aleksandar Dragovic

Midfielders: Marco Reus, Moussa Diaby, Karem Demirbay, Florian Wirtz

Strikers: Erling Haaland, Patrik Schick

DOR vs LEV Probable XIs

Borussia Dortmund: Roman Burki (GK); Raphael Gurreiro, Mats Hummels, Manuel Akanji, Lukas Piszczek; Jude Bellingham, Mahmoud Dahoud; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna; Erling Haaland

Bayern Leverkusen: Lukas Hradecky (GK); Wendell, Sven Bender, Aleksandar Dragovic, Jonathan Tah; Karem Demirbay, Charles Aranguiz; Moussa Diaby, Florian Wirtz, Karim Bellarabi; Patrik Schick

