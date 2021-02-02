DOR vs PAD Dream11 Predictions, DFB-Pokal 2020-21, Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund will lock horns with SC Paderborn in the DFB-Pokal third round on Tuesday. This is a great chance for the hosts to clinch another silverware as Bayern Munich has already been knocked out in the previous round. Paderborn, on the other hand, beat high-flying Bundesliga outfit Union Berlin in the previous round.

Paderborn have not been able to beat Dortmund in the last eight games that these two sides have played against each other. While Dortmund have managed to win four of those matches, while four of these have ended in draws.

The DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs. SC Paderborn game will commence at 1.15AM IST.

Borussia Dortmund vs Paderborn match will not be shown on any TV channel in India. Viewers will be able to keep a track of these matches on their social media platforms.

Wednesday, February 03- 1:15 am Indian Standard Time (IST)

DOR vs PAD, DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund possible starting line-up vs Paderborn: Marvin Hitz; Mateu Morey, Manuel Akanji, Mats Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Emre Can, Mahmoud Dahoud, Jude Bellingham; Julian Brandt, Erling Braut Haaland, Giovani Reyna

DOR vs PAD, DFB-Pokal 2020-21 Paderborn possible starting line-up vs Borussia Dortmund: Leopold Zingerle; Johannes Dorfler, Uwe Hunemeier, Sebastian Schonlau, Jamilu Collins; Maximilian Thalhammer, Ron Schallenberg; Chris Fuhrich, Dennis Srbeny, Christopher Antwi-Adjei; Sven Michel