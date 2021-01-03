DOR vs WOL Dream11 Team Prediction Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg Playing XI, Football Fantasy Tips

Borussia Dortmund will welcome Wolfsburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Sunday, when they look to bounce back after a couple of inconsistent months and start this new year in good form. Dortmund have managed to win only one out of their last four games and all these games were without the services of striker Erling Haaland.

The Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg will be played at the Westfalenstadion.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, are currently two points above Dortmund and have been very consistent right through the season. They have lost only game and this loss came against Bayern Munich.

For Dortmund, Thorgan Hazard and Marcel Schmelzer are both out injured and there are still doubts over the availability of Haaland and Mats Hummels.

Since there are doubts over Haaland's participation, pressure continues to be on Dortmund and hence, they will be the side that needs inspiration from new quarters.

Wolfsburg, on the other hand, will be without Maximilian Arnold, Maximilian Philipp, Maxence Lacroix, Jerome Roussillon and Xaver Schlager. All these players are self-isolating due to COVID-19 concerns.

The kick-off time for Bundesliga 2020-21 Borussia Dortmund vs Wolfsburg is 08:00 pm.

