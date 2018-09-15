English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dortmund Beat Frankfurt 3-1 to go Top in Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund scored twice in the second half to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 on Friday and notch their second win in three league matches that put them provisionally top of the Bundesliga.
Borussia Dortmund's Paco Alcacer celebrates scoring their third goal with Lukasz Piszczek. (Reuters)
Berlin: Borussia Dortmund scored twice in the second half to beat Eintracht Frankfurt 3-1 on Friday and notch their second win in three league matches that put them provisionally top of the Bundesliga.
Defender Abdou Diallo put the hosts ahead with his first Bundesliga goal when he netted on the rebound after his header was initially saved in the 36th minute.
After the goal Dortmund's attack started to stutter as the midfield lost possession and Eintracht grew bolder.
Frenchman Sebastien Haller snatched a deserved equaliser in the 68th minute, pouncing on a failed clearance by Marcel Schmelzer to volley in.
But former Eintracht player Marius Wolf struck back four minutes later after superb work from teenager Jadon Sancho who shook off two players and floated a pin-point cross to his team mate at the far post.
Substitute Paco Alcacer, making his Bundesliga debut after joining from Barcelona this season, also got onto the scoresheet with an 88th minute goal to seal Eintracht's second consecutive loss.
Dortmund are on seven points from three matches, with champions Bayern Munich on six from two matches and facing Bayer Leverkusen on Saturday.
| Edited by: Arjit Dabas
