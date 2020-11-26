Dosunmu, Miller Lead No. 8 Illinois Past NC A&T 122-60

CHAMPAIGN, Ill.: Ayo Dosunmu scored a career-high 28 points, freshman Adam Miller also scored 28 and No. 8 Illinois beat North Carolina A&T 122-60 on Wednesday in the season opener for both teams.

Kofi Cockburn added 18 points and 10 rebounds for his 13th double-double in 32 games. Dosunmu had 10 rebounds for his second career double-double.

Miller shot 10 of 12 from the field, including 6 of 8 from 3-point range, as Illinois fell five points short of its record scoring total.

Blake Harris scored 12 points to lead the Aggies.

The Aggies took an early 4-3 lead only to watch it evaporate as the Illini went on a 24-0 run to lead 32-5 with 8:05 left in the first half.

Miller, a four-star recruit, scored 19 points on 5-of-6 shooting from 3-point range and Dosunmu had 14 points and six rebounds in the first half.

Illinois led 58-19 at the break.

The game is part of a three-day, four-team tournament hosted by Illinois.

BIG PICTURE

While Illinois coach Brad Underwood has said he wished his team was playing only a Big Ten conference schedule because of COVID-19 , the Aggies provided Underwood and his staff an early glimpse at how this talented Illinois team looks on the court.

UP NEXT

North Carolina A&T: Plays Ohio in the second round of the three-day tournament on Thursday.

Illinois: Hosts Chicago State in the second round of the tournament on Thursday. The Cougars replaced Wright State, who withdrew on Friday due to COVID-19 concerns.

